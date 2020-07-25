Angola: Covid-19 - Over 200 Angolans Return From Portugal

Luanda — At least 260 Angolan citizens arrived on Friday afternoon in Luanda from Lisbon-Portugal, where they were stranded for four months because of the covid-19.

This is the first humanitarian flight of passengers from TAAG - Angolan Airlines, as part of a repatriation programme, run by the Multisectoral Commission for Prevention and Fight against Covid-19, which plans to bring to the country (in a phased manner), two thousand citizens.

Among the 260 passengers who arrived, including children, the elderly and the sick, who had finished their treatment in Europe, satisfaction was visible, despite having to go to the quarantine centres to complete 14 days of isolation, in the presence of the country's health authorities.

Travellers on board TAAG's Boeing 777-300, before boarding, had to submit the "negative" Covid-19 test 72 hours in advance, as well as complete the declaration of acceptance of the institutional quarantine period in hotels designated by the Angolan State.

This is the first group of two thousand Angolans stranded in Portugal, struggling to return, being 800 in Lisbon and 300 in the city of Porto.

Since the State of Emergency was decreed on 25 March last, TAAG has transported 3,750 Angolan citizens who were stranded abroad, and in July alone TAAG transported 760 citizens.