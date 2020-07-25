South Africa: How Goedgedacht Trading Is Oiling the Wheels of Change

24 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yolisa Qunta

Imagine you're a food manufacturer who wants to get their products on the supermarket shelves. These are the stories of people who did just that. In this chapter, Rob Templeton of Goedgedacht Trading explains the challenges of manufacturing olive oil in South Africa and what part the business plays in helping create sustainable change in rural farming communities.

The name Goedgedacht means a well-considered idea in Flemish, very apt considering why Goedgedacht Trading Company was founded. While the operation produces award-winning olive oil and complementary products under their own name as well as private labels for major retail stores, they are hungry for more than pure profit.

The farm was established in 1704 in the Riebeeksrivier Valley and was initially propagated with vines. The first olive trees were planted in 1994 and Goedgedacht Trading started operations in 2003. To date there are 13,181 trees spread over 40 hectares. Rob Templeton of Goedgedacht Trading recounts the difficulties experienced when the company first started selling olive oil.

"Because it was a niche product at the time, no one would buy it from me in large numbers. People would take it on consignment and I'd hope and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

