South Africa: Zondo Riled By Fellow Judge's 'No Show'

24 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

In a rare move, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has ordered another sitting judge to come to the State Capture Commission to give evidence on her tenure as chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

On Friday 24 July, Judge Tinswalo Annah Nana Makhubele, the former chairperson of the interim board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), was ordered to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture following her request for a postponement into her evidence.

Makhubele was appointed chairperson of the interim board in October 2018 and, at the same time, became a judge of the Gauteng High Court. In 2019, she was replaced as interim chair of the board of Prasa by Khanyisile Kweyama - who is also due to testify at the commission.

Makhubele has been named in testimony in connection with her stint as Prasa interim board chairperson - by the agency's head of legal, risk and compliance Martha Ngoye, group legal services general manager Fanie Dingiswayo and advocate Francois Botes, all of whom have already testified at the inquiry. In addition, Makhubele is implicated in yet-to-be-heard evidence from activist Zackie Achmat.

She...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

