South Africa: Adapt and Dye - the 'New Normal' At Hair Salons

analysis

A trip to the hairdresser or a beauty salon can be soothing for the mind - the power to play with your look contributes to reclaiming a sense of autonomy in times when people are grappling with change.

Before brushing it off as a frivolous vanity concern, it's worth considering how a hairstyle refresh can make it easier to coerce the mind into accepting a new circumstance. Whether it's finding comfort in the familiarity of a tried and adopted style or switching to a new look and embracing change, being able to manipulate the little things that are still within our control can help us find a sense of balance - and satisfaction - even during a pandemic.

But getting a haircut, fresh braids or a new colour can also be an intimate and social experience that triggers apprehension in the age of social distancing and Covid-19. And now that hairstylists are permitted to operate within the regulations of lockdown Level 3, the question of the safety of the exercise is a prevalent anxiety.

"We started making changes that encourage social distancing in our salon a week before we reopened; the salon was also cleansed and fumigated. We sanitise hands,...