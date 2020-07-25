South Africa: Gauteng's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Boosted As the Province Gears Up to Meet the Peak

analysis

As the coronavirus peak approaches in Gauteng, MEC for Health Bandile Masuku said that while the province is currently the epicentre of the outbreak, recovery statistics look promising.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku says the province has a solid plan to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our recoveries have been increasing quite nicely in terms of the numbers we have been having. In terms of recoveries in the country, we are now leading," Masuku said on Friday.

The MEC, along with the Gauteng provincial command council, was providing an update on the province's response to Covid-19.

South Africa is currently among the top five countries in the world with the most confirmed Covid-19 cases.

"It has not been a very easy time," Masuku said.

"We are now in the middle of the storm, with now 36% (over 14,000) of confirmed cases and 42% (over 70,000) of active cases found in Gauteng."

In his report, Masuku showed that most recoveries that have occurred in the country have been in Gauteng - with 33% (over 77,000) of patients recuperating after being infected.

"People are being discharged from hospitals and are recovering. The recoveries are more than active cases. For us, this indicates that...