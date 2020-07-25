South Africa: Dinners With Moonyeenn - High Times With an Early Dining Mentor

analysis

One of Joburg's great characters has left us, and the city's lights must seem dimmed this week. How ironic that a woman for whom dining in restaurants was a daily and nightly thing should succumb to complications caused by a virus that is keeping us all away from those very places.

Without Moonyeenn Lee, I wouldn't have had half the movie and television scoops I had during my years as a television reporter for the Argus Group in the Eighties; and I had them almost daily. She was my Numero Uno contact. We were on the phone several times a week, skinnering about this or that film so-and-so was making, who'd been cast in what, and, in the early part of the decade, her ultimately thwarted attempts to get her own movie made, Sky Blue. She got so close to it. Eventually, it was in production, heading towards completion. But the money wasn't enough. And Sky Blue never did become the Great South African Movie she believed it could have been.

I met Moonyeenn at a party in Cape Town in 1980. She was on her way out the door when someone said, but you haven't met Tony yet. She...