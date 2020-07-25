South Africa: It's Not Easy to Bid a Final Farewell to Departed Loved Ones During Covid-19

24 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shiraaz Mohamed

The funeral industry has had to adapt to new regulations under the pandemic and some mourners are less than pleased with the new regulations. No more than 50 people are allowed to attend a funeral and night vigils are prohibited.

Delphine Botha recently lost her son. A few days before the funeral, she told of her unhappiness and frustration with the lockdown regulations.

"I am angry that only 50 people are allowed. We can't invite our neighbours to the funeral. Do you know how that makes me feel? The thing that saddens me the most is when we have funerals, we have home services. That is now taken away from us.

"I feel as if I am throwing my son away because I cannot pay my respect the way I should. He is not going to be buried with dignity. The government needs to rethink this whole thing. As much as I don't like it, I have to obey the law."

On the day of the funeral, mourners...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.