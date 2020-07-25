South Africa: It's Not Easy to Bid a Final Farewell to Departed Loved Ones During Covid-19

analysis

The funeral industry has had to adapt to new regulations under the pandemic and some mourners are less than pleased with the new regulations. No more than 50 people are allowed to attend a funeral and night vigils are prohibited.

Delphine Botha recently lost her son. A few days before the funeral, she told of her unhappiness and frustration with the lockdown regulations.

"I am angry that only 50 people are allowed. We can't invite our neighbours to the funeral. Do you know how that makes me feel? The thing that saddens me the most is when we have funerals, we have home services. That is now taken away from us.

"I feel as if I am throwing my son away because I cannot pay my respect the way I should. He is not going to be buried with dignity. The government needs to rethink this whole thing. As much as I don't like it, I have to obey the law."

On the day of the funeral, mourners...