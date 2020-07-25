South Africa: Ashwell Prince and Marsha Cox Speak On Experiences of Discrimination

24 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Over the last few weeks it has become evident that are many skeletons in relation to racial discrimination in South African sport. Constructive conversations need to be had and action has to be taken in order to forge more inclusive sports.

Former Proteas batting star Ashwell Prince has lashed out at his former white team mates, accusing them of racial bias by labelling him and other black squad members as "quota players".

Prince said that in the Proteas team black players were openly labelled "quota players" by their white teammates. Adding that it is sad that even when black players such as Makhaya Ntini and now Kagiso Rabada who ascended to the pinnacle of the game, they still have the quota tag attached to them by some people.

Prince, the current coach of the Cape Cobras franchise, made the comments on a webinar hosted by the United Coalition for Sport and Community Based Organisations (UCSCBO) on Thursday night. The organisation aims to further the raging conversation of historic racial discrimination in South African sports.

"Like I said in my social media outburst, it's not my idea to come and drag people's names through the mud, but these are real incidents...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

