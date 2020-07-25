Kenya: Tyler Onyango Signs First Everton Professional Contract

Tyler Onyango has signed his first professional contract with English Premier League (EPL) side Everton FC.

The 17-year-old midfielder has Kenyan roots as he is born to a Kenyan father and English mother. He penned a three-year deal that will keep him at the club until the end of June 2023.

Everton confirmed the development via a statement on the official club portal.

We're delighted to confirm that Tyler Onyango has signed his first professional contract with #EFC 👇

- Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) July 24, 2020

Onyango joined the Everton Academy aged eight and has scaled up through the youth ranks.

He impressed for the Everton Under-18s team and was promoted to the Blues' Under-23s set-up during the 2019/20 campaign.

He played in seven Premier League Two matches before the campaign was ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Onyango, who is a current England Under-17 international, has in the past said he would consider playing for Harambee Stars as he is not yet capped by the England National team.

"I have been to Kenya many times over the years most recently in the summer of 2018. I have a very big family in Kenya so it is always nice to come home to visit everyone. Unfortunately, I can't speak Swahili or Luo. Expect a few odd words but it is definitely something I want to learn," he said in the exclusive interview with Sunday Nation,

"I am eligible to play for Kenya and it is definitely something I'd be open to as you never know what the future holds so I want to keep my mind open to any opportunities that may occur," he added.

Onyango has been likened to former Everton star Maroune Fellaini as he also spots an afro like the Belgian International as well as his tackling and ball-handling abilities.