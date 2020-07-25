Eritrea: Congress of Enwdva in Orebro

24 July 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans' Association branch in Orebro, Sweden, conducted congress in the presence of members of the Central Committee.

At the meeting various recommendations were adopted including strengthening organizational capacity, reinforcing participation in the implementation of national development programs and programs of the association as well as recruiting new members.

The congress also elected new executive committee members.

In related news, the branch association contributed 90 thousand Kroner in support of the Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans' Association and 10 thousand Kroner to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund.

