Khartoum — the Sudanese-Eritrean Military talks which held in honor of the visiting Eritrean Chief of Staff concluded, Friday.

The talks tackled spheres of military cooperation and the two sides renewed desire to exchange visits to develop the relations between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the talks the Eritrean Chief of Staff and the accompanied delegation visited a number of the military institutions in the country to get acquainted with Sudan's Army in training field.