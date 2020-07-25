Kenya: Betking Clear the Air On Reports of Botched Deal With Gor Mahia

BetKing Kenya has confirmed there is no existing contractual agreement between the gaming firm and reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia.

Multiple media reports this week had intimated that Gor Mahia had agreed to a sponsorship deal with BetKing only for the Kenyan giants to turn around and seal a deal with BetSafe after the former had already wired close to Sh10 million into their account.

It was reported that BetKing was considering seeking legal redress but Henry Okatch, the company's spokesperson, has exclusively told Nation Sport that they don't have any agreement with Gor.

Okatch however said BetKing has an agreement with kit manufacturer Umbro, who in turn have an arrangement with Gor Mahia as their official kitting partner.

"We have not had any direct conversations with any Kenyan clubs or their owners. However, we do have an agreement with Umbro who would be better placed to comment on the issue. Our primary engagement at the moment has been with FKF who have been instrumental in communicating our partnership to the member clubs across the leagues," he said.

Over the past two weeks, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has unveiled two deals with BetKing Kenya, one for the top-tier worth Sh1.2 billion over the next five years while the other is for the Division One League which is worth Sh100 million.

Okatch says the company is eager to partner with FKF to develop the game from bottom up.

"As BetKing Kenya, we see football as an important tool for community empowerment and this is why we are backing our game with a 5-year partnership with FKF to ensure that the football ecosystems have appropriate facilities and equipment that will enable them to thrive and that their local communities also benefit through programs and own initiatives that build resilience and transformation."

"As a business, we made a decision to partner with FKF over the next 5 years to enable them to have income and in the long term ensure that the ecosystem they operate in, that includes the facilities, the equipment and well-being at the grassroots level, is improved. This is the first time FKF Division One League is receiving sponsorship of this magnitude."

"It is important for us to ensure the capacity building and development happens across the country and not just in the main centres as grassroots sports are the stepping stone to major leagues."

Each KPL side will pocket Sh8 million per season in grants from next season courtesy of the BetKing sponsorship to the league that will from next season be referred to as the BetKing Premier League.