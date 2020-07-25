Western Sahara: Opening of Tenth Edition of Youth and Students Summer University

ChahId Ahmed Abdel-Fattah Paramedical School, July 23, 2020 (SPS) - the Summer University for Youth and Students, bearing the name of the martyr "Hameti Najih", kicked off Wednesday in the Para-Medical School under the motto Sahrawi students, Loyalty, Commitment to the Martyrs .', scheduled to be between 22-28 July, according to SPS source.

The inauguration of the Summer University was chaired by the head of the Secretariat of Political Organization, Jatri Aduh, who clarified that "the content of the training is an opportunity to exchange experiences and knowledge, as well as to train young cadres for the liberation and construction of the State. "

For his part, Uesario's Secretary General, Mulay Emhamed Brahim has also dubbed the university as a space for acquiring knowledge and a letter of continuity and loyalty to the noble purpose of the martyrs of the 20 May revolution, praising the tremendous efforts made by Student regional committee in the Wilayas.

SPS 125/090