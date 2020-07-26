Morocco: Hospitals to Be Supplied With Influenza and Pneumococcal Vaccines This Autumn (Minister)

25 July 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Moroccan hospitals will be supplied with influenza and pneumococcal vaccines during the coming autumn, Health minister Khalid Ait Taleb announced on Saturday.

While waiting for a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine, the ministry of Health has decided to conduct a vaccination campaign against seasonal influenza and pneumococcal infections for people suffering from chronic diseases in order to strengthen their immunity, said Aid Taleb during a webinar organized under the theme "Covid-19, Influenza, HPV and pneumococcus: the importance of vaccination, what recommendations?".

In this regard, the minister emphasized the seriousness of seasonal influenza for vulnerable populations, including the elderly, pregnant women, infants and those with serious illnesses, while noting that the seasonal influenza vaccine is not effective against Covid-19.

However, this is a preventive scenario that will be implemented alongside the preventive measures already in place, he stressed.

The government official recalled that every year, between 250,000 and 650,000 people die from seasonal influenza around the world, adding that it affects between 3 and 5 million people a year across the planet.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.