Liberia: On the Occasion of Liberia's Independence Day

24 July 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend my congratulations to the people of Liberia as you mark 173 years of independence.

The United States and Liberia share deep historical and cultural bonds, and we are proud to partner with you in fostering economic development, promoting strong democratic institutions, upholding human rights, and deepening commercial ties between our two nations. Our collaboration is particularly important as we combat the COVID-19 pandemic together. Longstanding U.S. investments made in Liberia's health sector during the Ebola outbreak have been critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia. We commend your efforts to strengthen health outcomes for all Liberians.

Best wishes to the people of Liberia for a happy Independence Day!

