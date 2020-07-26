South Africa: Barberton Police Station Temporarily Closed for Covid-19 Decontamination

25 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Mpumalanga

NELSPRUIT - All communities serviced by the Barberton Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to a member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated from the Barberton Park homes, 64 De Villiers Street which is next to the police station.

To access the station, the community can call 082 923 1593 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended to accordingly.

The telephone lines at Barberton Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the temporary closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Tuesday, 28 July 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The VISPOL Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Sipho Manana can also be contacted at 082 303 9645.

