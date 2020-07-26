Angola: Covid-19 - 72 Angolans Return Home

26 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — Seventy-two Angolan citizens who had been stranded in the Republic of the Congo returned last Saturday to the country's northen Cabinda province, through Massabi road at border with the Point Noir.

Of that number, which included 19 Luanda residents and three from northern Zaire province, 11 were reactive to the covid-19 test, of whom one showed IGM and ten IGG results.

The provincial coordinator for the contingency commission to fight Covid-19 in Cabinda, Miguel de Oliveira, who praised the work performed at the Massabi border, said that those with positive IGM were forwarded to the health centre for treatment in Cabinda city.

Contacts are in progress among the Covid-19 provincial commissions to allow Luanda and Zaire residents to return to their respective areas, said Miguel de Oliveira.

The local authorities received 51 citizens from Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.