Somalia: President Farmajo Names DPM As the Acting PM

Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohamed Gulaid has been appointed as the acting prime minister of the federal republic of Somalia after parliament voted out PM Hassan Ali Kheire through a no-confidence vote on Saturday.

A decree issued by the office of the president named Mahdi Mohamed Guled prime minister, less than 24 hours after the previous Prime Minister was ousted.

President Farmajo announced that Guleid will lead the Khaire-led cabinet until he appoints a successor within a month who will then have 30 days to appoint a new cabinet.

"Effective from today and as per the Provisional Constitution, His Excellency Mahdi Mohamed Gulaid will serve in the new capacity until the nomination of a permanent Prime Minister who will continue to stay the course of rebuilding Somalia in line with the government's vision and the expectations of the Somali people." a statement from villa Somalia read in part.

Deputy prime minister Mahdi Mohamed Guleid welcomed president Farmajo's decision.

"It is an honour to be appointed Acting PM by H.E President [Mohamed Farmaajo] today. I am humbled and will serve with utmost integrity, professionalism and with Somalia's national interest at heart and in all actions. We will continue to progress by working together for a better future," Gulleid said in a tweet.

Prime minister Hassan Ali Kheire accepted the parliament's decision by resigning from the decision he held.

"I have decided to be an example for the Somali people by resigning from the position I have held for the Somali people," said PM Khaire.