Somalia: President Farmajo Names DPM As the Acting PM

Pixabay
Somali flag.
26 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohamed Gulaid has been appointed as the acting prime minister of the federal republic of Somalia after parliament voted out PM Hassan Ali Kheire through a no-confidence vote on Saturday.

A decree issued by the office of the president named Mahdi Mohamed Guled prime minister, less than 24 hours after the previous Prime Minister was ousted.

President Farmajo announced that Guleid will lead the Khaire-led cabinet until he appoints a successor within a month who will then have 30 days to appoint a new cabinet.

"Effective from today and as per the Provisional Constitution, His Excellency Mahdi Mohamed Gulaid will serve in the new capacity until the nomination of a permanent Prime Minister who will continue to stay the course of rebuilding Somalia in line with the government's vision and the expectations of the Somali people." a statement from villa Somalia read in part.

Deputy prime minister Mahdi Mohamed Guleid welcomed president Farmajo's decision.

"It is an honour to be appointed Acting PM by H.E President [Mohamed Farmaajo] today. I am humbled and will serve with utmost integrity, professionalism and with Somalia's national interest at heart and in all actions. We will continue to progress by working together for a better future," Gulleid said in a tweet.

Prime minister Hassan Ali Kheire accepted the parliament's decision by resigning from the decision he held.

"I have decided to be an example for the Somali people by resigning from the position I have held for the Somali people," said PM Khaire.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

More on This
Somalia Names New Acting PM After Kheire's Ouster
Somalia Postpones First General Election in 50 Years
Somalia Prepares for First Direct Elections in 51 Years
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.