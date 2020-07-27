Somalia: Somali Parliament Impeaches PM Khaire in Electoral Blame Game

25 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Lower House votes to impeach prime Minister Hassan Khaire. Speaker Mursal (Mohamed) says legislators lost confidence .

According to the Speaker of Somali Parliament, Mohamed Mursal, 170 lawmakers voted in favour of the motion.

PM Khaire had in the past insisted that elections must be held on time to save the country from a possible crisis. And while Farmaajo differed with him in private, he too issued public sentiments assuring timely elections.

SJS and SOMA call for Banadir Regional Court to dismiss the trumped up charges against journalist Gurbiye

Whether Farmaajo wants an extension by siding with MPs will be a.matter of waiting to see. But extension has been rejected by other political stakeholders especially opposition parties and federal state presidents.

Kheire ministers reject so far the decision of the speaker saying its illegal .

