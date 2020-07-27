Somalia: Somali Parliament Ousts PM in No-Confidence Vote

25 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali MPs have voted the country's prime minister, Hassan Ali Kheire out of office through a vote of no-confidence motion with the lawmakers accusing the government of failing to maintain security and conduct democratic one man one vote elections on the stipulated time.

Announcing the result of the vote, Mohamed Mursal Sheikh, speaker of the Somali parliament, said on Monday that 170 lawmakers for the motion ousting the government while 8 rejected.

The speaker of the parliament urged the President to appoint a new Premier to form a cabinet.

Minister of Internal Security, Abukar Islow termed the move unconstitutional.

The MPs had been debating the no-confidence motion against Kheire for the past one day. With 170 lawmakers signing the motion, which was brought to parliament on Saturday.

According to the Provisional Constitution of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Ali Kheire will remain in office until president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo nominates a new prime minister, who will then have 30 days to appoint a new cabinet.

In a statement president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo said he accepted the parliament's decision and will appoint a new premier "immediately"

"The President saw the importance of the unity of the Constitutional Institutions of the Federal Government of Somalia, especially at this stage, but in carrying out his constitutional duties, taking into account the Constitutional powers of the parliament, the president has accepted the parliament's decision and will appoint new premier," the state from villa Somalia read in part.

Kheire, the 19th prime minister was appointed by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and has been in office since March 1, 2017.

