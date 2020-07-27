Nigeria: Heirs Holdings, Others Apply for Insurance Licences

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has disclosed that four new applications have been received for new insurance licences.

NAICOM announced that the fresh applications would be treated based on the statutory provisions of the law for the registration and licensing of insurance companies.

The companies seeking insurance licences are Heirs Holdings, applying under the name Heirs Insurance Limited, to underwrite general insurance businesses; Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited; Heirs Life Assurance Limited and Enterprise Life Assurance Company (Nigeria.) Limited.

Heirs Insurance has as its Managing Director (MD), Mr. Olaniyi Onifade, and Mr. Tony Elumelu as the chairman: Stanbic IBTC Insurance has Akinjide Orimolade as the MD and Yinka Sanni as board chairman.

For Heirs Life Assurance, Abah Okoriko is the MD and Abdulqadir Bello is chairman. NAICOM also listed the MD of Enterprise Life Assurance Company as Fumilayo Abimbola Omo and Mrs. Amina Oyagbola serves as independent director.

If approved by NAICOM, the four companies will join the current 57 insurance companies to underwrite various classes of insurance.