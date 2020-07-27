Nigeria: Policy On Certificates' Mailing to Customers Irreversible - CAC

27 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Francis Arinze Iloani

The Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Garba Abubakar, has revealed that the new mailing policy introduced by the Commission for dispatching certificates of incorporated businesses is a permanent policy.

The CAC boss said that all activities of the Commission would be conducted online as at December 31, 2020, from name search, to other registration processes and up to certificate generation by customers.

Abubakar told journalists at the weekend that though the new mailing system was introduced to check the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the policy would remain in place for good as obtained in other parts of the world where business incorporations are done without physical contacts with customers.

The CAC boss said Nigeria was among the few countries where physical presence was needed to register corporate entities, adding that "the era of receiving customers in CAC is gone" as from August 10 in Abuja and August 31 in Lagos.

He hinted that last Friday, 400 certificates were dispatched under the new mailing system using different courier service providers.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.