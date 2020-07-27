Nigeria: Muslims to Hold Eid Prayers in Open Spaces

27 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that Eid prayers can hold in open spaces in Kaduna State but there will be no celebrations during the forthcoming Eid Al-Adha Muslim festival.

The governor who made this known in a media chat, warned that the prayers should not be held inside mosques because of possible spread of Covid-19.

El-Rufai further said that Muslim faithful should observe social distancing and wear face masks during the Eid prayers, adding that they should return home afterwards and to avoid large gatherings in compliance with the Covid-19 prevention protocol.

The governor further advised that people who are 50 years and above should pray at home.

El-Rufai however said that mosques will remain shut for five daily prayers because government and health workers are still studying the degree of compliance of laid down rules during Friday prayers.

He thanked religious leaders for cooperating with government by enforcing social distancing during Friday prayers, asking people to perform ablution at home and attending mosques with their prayer mats and carpets.

"The problem we have is with outside the mosque on Fridays, where social distancing is not maintained and people generally flout the laid down rules," El-Rufai explained.

The governor said that the rate of infection has tripled since the lockdown was lifted, adding that mosques will only be opened for daily prayers on the advise of health experts.

