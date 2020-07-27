Nigeria: Regent Sends SOS to Governor Akeredolu Over Delay in Selecting Successor

27 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bola Ojuola

Akure — The regent of Ibule Soro, Akure South Local Government, Ondo State, Princess Moyinoluwa Falowo, has appealed to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to intervene in the selection process of a new king for the community, saying she is eager to leave the throne.

Falowo made the appeal at the weekend while addressing newsmen on the "inexplicable cause of delay" in the selection of a new king.

The Regent, who said her eagerness to abdicate the throne was to face her academic pursuit and personal life, wondered why the August 20, 2020, earlier slated for the election of the new traditional ruler was suspended indefinitely "without any cogent reason."

No fewer than seven princes expressed interest in the throne and obtained forms in June 2019.

Princess Falowo, a spinster, ascended the thrown after it was declared vacant on March 29, 2019.

The Regent said there were six kingmakers in the community, with only three still alive. She said that initially, the state government, through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, had approved that the three living kingmakers should go ahead and elect the new monarch.

But the state government, she said, reversed itself and ordered that Warrant Chiefs be selected from the families of the late three kingmakers to join the other three existing kingmakers in the selection process.

The Regent disclosed that the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Lola Fagbemi, had been assuring her of an early selection and installation but without any sign of progress.

She appealed to Gov Akeredolu to intervene in the situation.

