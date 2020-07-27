Nigeria: FCT Agency Cautions Residents Against Driving During Heavy Rainfall

27 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Saturday cautioned Abuja residents against driving during heavy downpour to avoid endangering their lives.

Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, gave the warning while reacting to flood incident that claimed the lives of some residents in Abuja recently.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that pandemonium broke out in Zuba, Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT as early morning rain washed away many houses built on water ways and claimed some lives.

The heavy downpour which started around 2a.m. on Saturday, submerged several houses, carried away cars, pulled down buildings and submerged soakaways leaving them open and completely damaged.

The rain also cut the bridge leading to Ikwa, Yimi and other villages inside Zuba, making motorists to seek alternative route to their destinations.

The FEMA boss, therefore, warned residents who built on flood plains to relocate, stressing that residents must respect the FCT master plan.

He also admonished people to ensure that all drainages are clean, adding that the flood at "Giri-Gota was because people built on flood plain."

"People should be careful when it is raining. They should not drive on water and also they should not build on flood plain.

"They must respect the master plan of the FCT and ensure that all drainages are clean. What happened in Giri-Gota is because people built on flood plain.

"There is a building collapse in Dawaki as a result of the flood. Gwagwalada is flooded from Giri.

"A family of five was washed away by flood at Giri, we got one body and are still searching for four.

"We also rescued six persons and they are admitted in the hospital. The flood damaged a lot of houses and property especially in Gwagwalada.

"The residents are still saying some persons are missing but they cannot give us the identities of such persons who they claim to be missing," he said.

NAN

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.