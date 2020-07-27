Nigeria: Deputy Governor Decries Rising Covid-19 Cases

Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has said that most of those who test positive to Covid-19 are men of the age bracket of 20 and 55 years.

The Deputy Governor who is the head of the Covid-19 State Task Force, said that over 60% of Kaduna residents don't wear face masks and many people also don't observe social distancing.

Fielding questions in a media chat, Dr Balarabe said that government has noticed low levels of non-compliance with the Covid-19 protocols since the lockdown was relaxed.

The Deputy Governor who is also a medical doctor, said that records of Covid-19 status of Kaduna state as at 22nd July show that 10,389 people have been tested and there were 1,261 cases, 939 patients have been discharged, 316 active cases and 20 deaths.

Dr Balarabe said that 17 local government now have cases of Coronovirus infections in the state, as against seven before the lifting of lockdown.

According to her, Kaduna North had the highest cases of 329, followed by Chikun which had 194, then Zaria local government with 143 cases and Kaduna South which had 141 cases.

The Deputy Governor said that Igabi local government had 121 cases, Sabon Gari had 119 and Giwa 95, Lere 43, Kubau 36, Kudan 29, Zangon Kataf 16, Makarfi 13, Jema'a 10, Kagarko 10, Ikara 5, Soba 4 and Kachia 3.

Dr Balarabe said that it is disheartening to see how people flout the guidelines of Covid-19, adding that youths play football without due regard to preventing measures.

The Deputy Governor said that although the message that asks people to take responsibility is apparently not being heeded, the Ministry of Health will still continue with the sensitisation campaign.