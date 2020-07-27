Nigeria: KDSG to Assist Traders - Kaduna Markets MD

27 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Managing Director of Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company (KMDMC), Muhammad Hafiz Bayero, has said that government will assist traders with a single digit interest mortgage loan in order to boost their business.

The Managing Director who was responding to a question on when markets will be opened, said that they will remain closed for now until medical experts advise government to open them.

Bayero pleaded with the traders that government closed the markets for the overall safety of Kaduna state residents, adding that the measure was taken with the best intention.

The Managing Director said that government is aware of the economic loses that some of them have been suffering since the closure of markets, adding that neighbourhood markets were opened to mitigate the loss and facilitate trading.

"At first, government said that only food stuff and consumables will be sold in such markets. But we decided to allow people to sell textile materials and other commodities in some of the markets," Hafiz said.

He said that government provided canopies to guard against inclement weather, hand sanitizers, thermometers to measure temperatures, security for traders' wares and even waste evacuation at the end of every market day at the temporary markets to ease buying and selling.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.