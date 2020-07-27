Nigeria: KDSG to Assist Traders - Kaduna Markets MD

The Managing Director of Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company (KMDMC), Muhammad Hafiz Bayero, has said that government will assist traders with a single digit interest mortgage loan in order to boost their business.

The Managing Director who was responding to a question on when markets will be opened, said that they will remain closed for now until medical experts advise government to open them.

Bayero pleaded with the traders that government closed the markets for the overall safety of Kaduna state residents, adding that the measure was taken with the best intention.

The Managing Director said that government is aware of the economic loses that some of them have been suffering since the closure of markets, adding that neighbourhood markets were opened to mitigate the loss and facilitate trading.

"At first, government said that only food stuff and consumables will be sold in such markets. But we decided to allow people to sell textile materials and other commodities in some of the markets," Hafiz said.

He said that government provided canopies to guard against inclement weather, hand sanitizers, thermometers to measure temperatures, security for traders' wares and even waste evacuation at the end of every market day at the temporary markets to ease buying and selling.