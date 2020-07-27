Nigeria: I Find It Easier to Rob in Army Uniform, Says Suspect

27 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Lagos — An armed robbery suspect that a vigilante group nabbed in Tolu, in the Ajegunle area of Lagos State, on June 29, 2002 for allegedly attacking some traders has told the police that wearing military uniform to rob easily enabled him to escape after every operation.

Daily Trust gathered that the 28-year-old suspect, identified simply as Abu, alias Bishop, was allegedly dressed in a military camouflage when he robbed the traders.

According to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, Abu confessed to investigating police officers, "I have embarked on series of robbery along with my gang dressed in Army camouflage. It makes our escape easier as those who see us will think we are genuine soldiers. But this time, I was arrested, while other members of my gang escaped because people saw me snatching bags from some traders.

"I thought I was going to die. The crowd attacked me with sticks and stones. They even placed used tyre on my neck and was about to set me on fire when a police patrol team arrived. I was seconds away from death."

Elkana told our reporter yesterday that at about 4pm, the Tolu Police Division had received a distress call that some neighbours had arrested Abu, a resident of Oluwa Street, Tolu, dressed in military camouflage singlet in a robbery act.

The PPRO said that when a police team got to the crime scene, it saw that the suspect was about to be lynched by an angry mob at JMJ quarters, Tolu area of Ajegunle.

"The suspect was rescued by the anti-robbery team and he confessed to be the leader of a criminal gang that had been using military uniforms to rob unsuspecting members of the public in the Anthony and Maryland areas.

"A set of Army uniform, boots, a camouflage bag and a jack knife were recovered from him. He has never been in the military, he was only impersonating," Elkana said.

