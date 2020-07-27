Nigeria: EPL Final Matches - Battle Goes to the Wire in England (Live Updates)

26 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Except for the champions already decided weeks back, there is still a lot to play for today in the longest Premier League season ever.

While Liverpool and Manchester City are sure candidates for next season's Champions League, the trio of Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City are poised to fight it out for the other two places.

The race for Europa League football is also far from over while equal attention is also expected for those battling at the bottom of the log to escape relegation.

While the fate of Norwich City has long be sealed and would be competing in the Championship next season, two out of Watford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa will also be relegated.

In what promises to be an action-packed Super Sunday, stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates across the match centres.

Kickoff is 4.00 p.m.

Action already underway in the 10 centres

We have the first goal already as Dwight Gayle has given Newcastle 1-0 lead against Liverpool

One game many Nigerians are interested in is going down at the King Power Stadium where Leicester City is hosting Manchester United

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are in action for Leicester City while Odion Ighalo is on the bench for United

There is another goal this time from the Emirates stadium where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has given Arsenal the lead against Watford

A chance for Leicester City but Wilfred Ndidi's shot goes over the bar... The Foxes need to win to qualify for the Champions League

We have another goal at the Etihad where Gabriel Jesus has given Manchester City 1-0 win over relegated Norwich City

Goals coming thick and fast as Tottenham have also taken the lead away to Crystal Palace... And you can guess its Harry Kane with the goal

GOAL ALERT: Yves Bissouma has given Brighton the lead at Turf Moor against Burnley

Iheanacho with the chance to shoot Leicester in front but the final touch by the Nigerian leaves much to be desired. It is still 0-0 at the moment at the King Power Stadium

GOAL ALERT: Not looking good for Watford as Arsenal have doubled their lead with Kieran Tierney getting the goal for the Gunners

GOAL ALERT: John Lundstram has given Sheffield lead at St Mary's against Southampton

Injury scare for Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese out to get more treatment on the sidelines but he appears fine and good to go now

GOAL ALERT: Watford sinking deeper into relegation as Arsenal make it 3-0, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with his second goal of the game

GOAL ALERT: Troy Deeney reduces the deficit for Watford as he scores from the penalty spot Arsenal 3-1 Watford

David Luiz has given away five penalties in the Premier League this season, the most any player has ever conceded in a single campaign in the competition. Calamity.

GOAL ALERT: Chelsea take the lead against Wolverhampton Mason Mount with the goal

Half Time results

Arsenal 3 - 1 Watford

Burnley 1 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur

Everton 1 - 2 AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City 0 - 0 Manchester United

Manchester City 2 - 0 Norwich City

Newcastle United 1 - 1 Liverpool

Southampton 0 - 1 Sheffield United

West Ham United 0 - 0 Aston Villa

