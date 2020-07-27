Nigeria: EPL Review - Heartbreaks for Nigerian Stars As Season Ends in Dramatic Fashion

26 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

There were heartbreaks for Nigerian stars on the final day of action in the Premier League on Sunday.

At the King Power Stadium, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were left helpless as Leicester were beaten to a Champions League spot by Manchester United.

The Foxes required an outright win to be sure of a place in Europe's most prestigious club competition but two second-half goals from United meant Brendan Rodgers men will be campaigning in the less fancied Europa League next season.

For Odion Ighalo who was given a cameo appearance, it was not enough for the Nigerian to get a goal, so he could be returning to China with no league goal to his name.

At the Emirates Stadium, while the duo of Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru were not in action, their team Watford was relegated after the 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

There are reports that Watford players would be subjected to heavy pay-cuts due to their relegation.

Jordon Ibe and Dominic Solanke both of Nigerian descent were also relegated with Bournemouth despite the 3-1 away win over Everton.

At St. James Park, Sadio Mane came off the bench to cement a comeback victory at Newcastle as champions Liverpool set a new club record of 99 Premier League points for the season.

Also, Chelsea secured the result they needed by beating Wolves 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to finish fourth in the Premier League and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Two goals in first-half stoppage time by Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud took the game away from Wolves, who will have to wait to find out whether their seventh-place finish will be enough for Europa League football next season.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

