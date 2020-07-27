Nigeria: Lagos City Marathon - 10km Winners Set to Receive Car Prizes

26 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The organisers of the annual Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will on Monday present two Kia Saloon cars to winners of the 10km races from its 2020 edition.

Oyebode Dada Sunday and Vera Yohanna Dovou emerged tops in the 10km men and women's races respectively and they would effectively become car owners on Monday.

The 10km fun race is one of the innovative ways organisers have been encouraging more participation in the Lagos Marathon.

In a statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, Head of Media and Communications for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, he explained that while cash prizes have since been paid to winners, there is a slight delay in the presentation of the cars due to the unexpected coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted many activities around the world.

He said: "We are grateful that we now have a window to finally, do what we projected to do long ago but had to put on hold due to the peculiar situation we found ourselves"

"The winners have all been contacted and they would be officially presented with their prizes on Monday."

Now in its fifth edition, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is proudly ranked high among road races across the world with a Silver Label.

The General Manager for the race, Yusuf Alli, while expressing satisfaction with the 2020 edition held in February has revealed that options for the 2021 edition are already being studied.

"With the car presentation now set to be done, that means we are done and dusted with 2020 and now looking forward to 2021," he said.

He continued: "We are already considering various options which include a reduced number of participants to allow for social distancing if required and many other things I don't want to divulge for now"

For Monday's car presentation, Alli assured that all protocols, as prescribed by the NCDC, will be strictly followed.

He said: "This year's presentation will be devoid of the usual fanfare with very few journalists in attendance along with the winners as well as representatives of the organizers and sponsors"

The 2021 edition of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is billed to take place on Saturday, February 13.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.