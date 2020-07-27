Nigeria: Wilfred Ndidi Sets New Premier League Record

26 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

While qualifying for the Champions League would have been the perfect icing on the cake, Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, would nonetheless be proud of his historic feat in the just concluded Premier League season.

Ndidi who was in action for 90 minutes on Sunday finished the 2019-20 English Premier League season as the joint top tackler alongside Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Another Leicester City player, Ricardo Pereira, finished in third place.

As reported by Goal, in the just-concluded season, Ndidi made 129 successful tackles, same as Wan-Bissaka, while Pereira garnered 119 tackles.

Since his move from Belgian top-flight side, Genk, for a reported £15 million fee, Ndidi 23, has been quite exceptional for the Foxes.

Ndidi was recruited as a long-term replacement for N'Golo Kanté, who Leicester sold to Chelsea, and proved to be a good signing for the Foxes.

In his first season, the Super Eagles star topped the tacklers' chart with 138 successes and in the process was named as Leicester City's Young Player of the Year for the 2017/18 season.

Confirming it was never a fluke, the Nigerian midfielder repeated that feat the following season after amassing 144 tackles ahead of Idrissa Gueye (143) of Everton and Wan-Bissaka (128), then of Crystal Palace - making history by becoming the first player to lead the top of the tackle charts for two consecutive seasons.

With this season's achievement, he extended that feat to become the first player to top this category in three consecutive seasons.

There are insinuations that Ndidi may be priced away from Leicester City by 'bigger' clubs in the coming days even though the 23-year old has a contract until 2024 with the Foxes.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times.

