Nigeria: Why I Dumped PDP, Rejoined APC - Dogara

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has explained the reason why he left the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Dogara's defection on Friday after which he met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a letter of resignation addressed to the Bogoro 'C' Ward Chairman of the PDP dated July 24, 2020, Mr Dogara mentioned a breakdown of governance in his native state of Bauchi under the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed whom he said he helped install as a governor in 2019.

The former speaker said he cannot successfully ask questions about those issues without being accused of disloyalty if he were to remain in the PDP.

He argued that if he abdicates this responsibility of telling the truth to power in Bauchi State, having done same under the administrations of former Governors Isa Yuguda and Mohammed Abubakar, he will be the most irresponsible and unprincipled politician in Bauchi State.

The explanation contained in the letter was sent to PREMIUM TIMES by Mr Dogara's spokesperson, Turaki Hassan.

Mr Dogara was elected speaker on the APC platform in 2015. He decamped, alongside dozens of other lawmakers, to the PDP in the build-up to the 2019 general election. He won his re-election as a lawmaker on the PDP platform but did not contest the speaker's position as the APC won majority seats in the parliament.

After his meeting with President Buhari on Friday, the head of APC's interim management, Mala Buni, who also attended the meeting, said Mr Buhari was pleased with the defection.

"He (Buhari) welcomed him. He's happy with the development. That's what he's looking for. We are rebuilding the party and these are the steps we are taking towards rebuilding the party," the APC leader said.