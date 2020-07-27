Tanzania: League Ends in Sombre Mood

VODACOM Premier League climaxes today in a sombre as the nation is still mourning the sudden demise of the former head of state Benjamin Mkapa.

But the real sombre mood will involve three teams which will be relegated and join Singida United at the First Division League next season.

Simba, already champions have nothing to worry today but their rivals Young Africans will be engaged in a race for the second position.

Azam and Yanga have tied on 69 points mark, but superior goal average lifted Azam to the second position on the league table.

Azam have carved 50 points while conceding 24 as Yanga have penned 44 goals and allowed the ball 28 times behind their net.

Deeply threatened are Lipuli, Mwadui, Mtibwa Sugar, Mbao, Mbeya City, Alliance na Ndanda FC, Today, Yanga will be at Samora Stadium in Iringa to face Lipuli who are placed 13th with 44 points in the league table.

The win for the hosts will see them out of relegation danger. Azam will be in Mbeya to face Tanzania Prisons at Sokoine stadium.

Azam must win against hard fighting Prisons and pray Yanga to lose or draw with Lipuli in Iringa.

The match of day is likely to be in Mwanza where Mbao and Ndanda, both facing relegation, will be in a fierce battle.

Mbao are placed at the 16th position after collecting 42 points while Ndanda who are second from bottom, parade 41 points. One of them will bid farewell to the premiership.

Alliance, who are positioned 18th with 42 points, will be at Nyamagana stadium in Mwanza to host fourth-placed Namungo.

The victory is vital to Alliance as it will save them from relegation as Namungo, who are safe at the 4th position, have nothing to lose. Mbeya City will be away to face KMC.

The Mbeya-based side are placed 17th with 42 points, a situation that forces them to fight tooth and nail to win the encounter.

KMC are safe at the 12th position with 46 points, to them the win will serve as a pride restoration campaign.

Mwadui will host Kagera Sugar at CCM Kambarage stadium in Shinyanga. They are also not safe from relegation danger at the 14th position.

Their 44 points can be reached by any of the five teams at the danger zone. Also looks interesting to watch will be a match between Mtibwa Sugar and Ruvu Shooting.

Mtibwa are placed 15th with 42 points and not safe from relegation threat. Polisi Tanzania will host Simba at Ushirika stadium in Moshi. Both teams are safe from the relegation scare.

Also to be staged today is the match between Singida United and Biashara United while Coastal Union will host JKT Tanzania.