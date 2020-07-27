Tanzania: Giants JKT Dedicate Rba League Victory to Mkapa

26 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

DEFENDING champions JKT maintained their perfect form with a 52-42 victory over leaders ABC in the Regional Basketball League (RBA), match at Harbours Club courts, Kurasini in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

The winners decided to dedicate the win to the deceased third phase President Benjamin Mkapa, who died on Thursday after a short illness.

It was JKT's fifth straight victory in the league that resumed early this month after the end of Covid-19 scare. The win has placed JKT in the second place after collecting 10 points.

They are a point behind leaders ABC who have accumulated 11 points from six matches.

JKT coach Chris Weba said: "The country is mourning death of our lovely former President Mkapa, we dedicate the victory to him, and sports fraternity will remember him for what he has done".

"We are also very happy to win this match and this is a clear indication that we are capable of defending our title. Leaders ABC played well too and gave us hard time. We have won against a good team with high-spirited players," he added.

Weba added: "We had to be on our best to stop the league's top scorer Enerico Agustino from inflicting us any damage, our defenders Jimmy Brown and Mussa Chacha were given that task and they delivered."

JKT two brothers Baraka Sadiki and Omary Baraka linked well to also steer their team to victory.

Chacha and Baraka Sadiki carved 16 and 15 points respectively, while others Jimmy Brown and Jackson Brown won most rebounds. The winners started well and lead right from the start.

They were leading 29-24 at a half time and maintained the pace until the end. ABC's Filbert Mwaipungu scored 17 points while Enerico added 15.

At another Friday night game, Police defeated Chui 58-47 in a thrilling encounter at the same venue. Other yesterday encounters saw Vijana City Bulls beating Mgulani JKT 47-44 in a lively encounter.

Vijana now have collected 10 points like JKT, but they are third-placed due to inferior goal average.

In the women's category Jeshi Stars humiliated Ukonga Princess 81-11 in a one-sided match, while Vijana Queens beat Mgulani Stars 58-28.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

