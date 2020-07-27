Nigeria: Niger Govt Speaks On Fatal Boat Mishap

26 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Niger State Government has commiserated with the people of Suleja and Gurumana in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, over flood disaster and boat mishap, on Saturday, that claimed 10 lives.

In a statement on Sunday in Minna, Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said that the government was disturbed by the incidents.

She noted that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) and Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had issued flood alerts to some council areas in Niger.

She urged all residents of the areas to adhere strictly to government advice on temporary relocation and clearing of drains to avoid a repeat of the ugly incident.

On the boat mishap in Gurumana Community in Shiroro LGA, the official said that it was regrettable.

She said that the government was not relenting in efforts to end banditry.

She added that security agencies had been adequately mobilised to ensure protection of lives and property.

The chief press secretary appealed to NEMA to urgently intervene to reduce hardship faced by the people of both communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government had, on July 13, appealed to communities around river banks, particularly the flood-prone areas and those situated on the tributaries of River Niger to be cautious and pay attention to the rising water levels in their areas.

NEMA, NIHSA and NIMET had earlier predicted that some local government areas of the state and other states fall within highly probable flood-risk areas for 2020.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.