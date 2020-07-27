Kenya: MP Mwirigi Wants Meru County Split Into Two to Help Spur Growth

An MP from Meru has renewed calls to split the expansive county into two, saying the move would help spur growth and equal distribution of resources.

Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi wants the creation of Nyambene County to take care of the Meru north region, saying it has been side-lined in terms of development and representation in government.

He said Meru north is the most populous area, and currently faces a major challenge as it cannot export miraa which is largely grown in the area, and that the creation of an autonomous Nyambene county will help resolve it.

Early this year, leaders from the region, among them Igembe North MP Maoka Maore and Tigania West's John Mutunga supported the creation of an additional county.

Mr Mwirigi said he is particularly unhappy since miraa exports have dwindled since April, affecting the economy of Nyambene region, which chiefly relies on the crop for livelihood.

2022 POLITICS

The legislator said 2022 politics in the region, which has about 860,000 people, will revolve around the crop, and that they will support those who will advocate for miraa business.

Mr Mwirigi also said that Nyambene Sub-County Hospital, which is the second largest in the county, only received Sh8 million while other smaller ones received a larger share.

He said the creation of an autonomous county would help elevate the hospital to level six.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As the government focuses on passing the BBI, the region remains neglected by the current and past governments. We are highly populated and we would like to have a county also.

"We want the people of Igembe to enjoy the fruits of the government they overwhelmingly elected," said Mr Mwirigi.

STATE APPOINTMENTS

At the same time, the MP wants more people from Igembe appointed into government positions. He said the only person in a senior government position is Mining PS Peter Kaberia.

He said the region has started deliberating on what it has received from the Jubilee administration and could rethink its future political alignment.

Mr Mwirigi pointed out that the government is dishing goodies especially in Western region in a bid to woo them.

"We have many great sons and daughters who are well educated and are not featuring in any parastatal or government appointments. As leaders from this region, we have started mobilising our people so that we agree with the government on what will be our share if they want us to move with them," he said.