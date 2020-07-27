Malawi: Government Intervenes in Mount Meru Millers Strike

25 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tione Andsen -Mana

Government has urged management and staff at Mount Meru Millers locked in a sit in to resolve their grievance amicably.

Minister of Labour, Ken Kandodo made the request Friday after visiting the Company's premises in Lumbadzi in Dowa after support staff staged a sit in on Thursday.

He said the pro-longed sitting of the company staff would have a negative impact to the country's economy as consumers would have now where to purchase the products.

"When you are operating in full scale, government is able to collect taxes which in term will be used to provide essential services to the country. We believe when two side are not agreeing on issues, there is need to provide a solution to end them," Kandodo advised.

The Minister said the company's management needs to look into the grievances which have been presented to them and find amicable solution.

He said officials from his Ministry would help to ensure that the staff of between management and staff is resolved once for all.

Kandodo said issues of employing foreign workers are allowed in the country but proper procedures need to be followed.

"We are encouraging direct foreign investment but this should not be abused by employing more foreign workers without even Temporary Employment Permit (TEP). We will only allow the employment of foreign workers where their expertise's are needed not just any how," he clarified.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Dr Esme Kainja said employee need to know steps for them to take in order to have a sit in.

She said her Ministry was not aware of the strike because it did not get any request from the striking staff.

"If we have to take necessary rules and relations governing the staging of strike, we could have declared this sit in as illegal. We have noted that you don't have a legally constituted Workers Union which can be used to resolve such occurrences," Kainja pointed out.

Mount Meru Miller Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Michael Wayumbi said management was not aware that staff at the company had presented grievance to the management before the sit in was staged in.

He said the sit in has affected their operations since no one was working at the company.

"We believe through a dialogue will be able to address the concern that have been presented to us. Time we have lost during the sit in has affected our production," Wayumbi stated.

The Company has 54 permanent staff with nine foreign workers and the normal working capacity reaches up to 220 per day.

Some of the top underlining issues presented was demanding to removal of Company's Financial Director and Human Resources Officer among other things.

The Striking staff claimed that there is no Worker Union and management kept threatening them not to establish one.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.