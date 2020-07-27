Uganda: Govt, Uganda Cancer Institute Sued Over Indicted Lab Technologist

26 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Juliet Kigongo

Government has been taken to court in Kampala for allegedly interdicting a laboratory technologist illegally.

The respondents in the case before the High Court are the Attorney General (AG) and Uganda Cancer Institute where he worked.

In his lawsuit , Mr David Wycliffe Mpiima claims that he was on July 1, 2014 appointed by the Health Service Commission to work under the Institute as the laboratory technologist receiving a monthly gross salary of about Shs1 million.

On March 28, 2019, he was suspended from duty on allegations that he was running an illegal laboratory and carrying out investigations in a manner that was contradicting the Uganda Cancer Institute Laboratory and private service guidelines.

"When I was called, I told them my story and the committee promised to start investigations into the matter and also start hearings into the allegations immediately," Mr Mpiima states.

However, to date Mr Mpiima states that he has never been called for disciplinary action neither has any court process been instituted against him.

Mr Mpiima further narrates that on various occasions he had been assigned to do various duties by the Institute which he performed to its satisfaction.

According to the court documents, copies of which were seen by this publication, Mr Mpiima states that on March 28, 2019, he was put on a half pay by the Institute , restricted his movements outside the country with permission of the executive director of the institute and his access to the entity.

He states that this has caused him severe suffering and anguish for the last one year while awaiting the illegal interdiction to be lifted but to no avail.

Mr Mpiima contends that the decision was not only erroneous in law and fact, unreasonable, illegal or unfair and an abuse of power but also in breach of principles of fair hearing.

"I have written various communications to the first respondent (Institute) requesting to appear before the disciplinary committee or notify me about the status of the allegations against me but in vain," he narrated.

He now wants an order quashing the decision of the Institute of interdicting him from his job.

He also wants an order restraining the institute and AG and all their agents, servants, agencies, departments, authorities and officials from interfering with his execution of lawful duties and travelling outside Uganda without permission from the responsible officer.

