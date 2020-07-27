Mozambique: Health Authorities Announce 26 More Coronavirus Cases

26 July 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday announced the diagnosis of a further 26 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the total number of cases to 1,616,

A press release from the Ministry of Health said that, since the start of the pandemic, 51,444 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 591 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of the samples tested, 123 were from Inhambane, 115 from Maputo province, 83 from Nampula, 81 from Zambezia, 70 from Maputo City, 57 from Tete, 37 from Sofala, 19 from Niassa, three from Cabo Delgado, two from Gaza and one from Manica.

565 of these tests were negatives, while 26 people tested positive for the coronavirus. 25 of these were Mozambicans and one was a Portuguese citizen. 19 of the new cases are from Maputo city, four from Nampula and three from Inhambane.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases have been placed in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Six Covid-19 patients remain hospitalised in isolation wards - three in Maputo City, one in Nampula, one in Tete and one in Inhambane.

The Ministry release also announced that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 11 patients, all of them from Cabo Delgado, have made a full recovery from Covid-19. This brings the total number of recoveries to 543. This is 33.6 per cent of the 1,616 people diagnosed with Covid-19 since the outbreak began.

As of Saturday, the geographical distribution of the positive cases, by the province in which they were diagnosed, was as follows: Cabo Delgado, 419; Nampula, 389; Maputo City, 286; Maputo province, 279; Tete, 48; Inhambane, 45; Gaza, 38; Zambezia, 36; Sofala, 34; Niassa, 27; Manica, 15.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 1,616 confirmed cases since 22 March (the date the first case was diagnosed), of whom 543 have made a full recovery, and 1,060 are active cases. 13 Covid-19 patients have died, 11 of the disease itself, and two from other pathologies.

