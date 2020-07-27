Angola: Covid-19 - No Angolan Infected in Congo - Diplomat

26 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — Angolan ambassador to Republic of Congo Vicente Muanda Saturday confirmed nonexistence of the Angolans infected with the covid-19 virus.

No one, of the more than 15,000 Angolans who have long been residing in Congo, and distributed in four communities located in the cities of Brazaville, Nkay / Boenza, Ponta-Negra / Kouilou and Dolizi/Niari, has been infected with Covid-19, he said.

The diplomat came to the Angolan border from Massabi along with the 72 Angolan citizens who had been stranded in the Point Noire, due to Covid-19.

He said that there are, at the level of the embassy and consulates general, programmes on conveying the message on biosafety measures, such as mandatory use of masks, hand washing and social distancing.

On the return of Angolans stranded in Point Noire, since February and March this year, Vicente Muanda said it was a relief, taking into account difficult time the country experiences and the risks of contamination with a novel coronavirus.

