Angola: Covid-19 - Cultural Events Resume Activities

Luanda — Angolan Government lifted Thursday the ban on the activities performed in the parks, museums, conservation areas and cultural event, which had been suspended for five months due to Covid-19.

Visits to national museums

According to an Executive Decree issued by Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment, sightseeing, tour and visits to those sites are allowed, since Thursday.

But the resumption of the activities should be performed under tight biosafety measures, according to Covid-19 preventive programme.

Therefore, the tourist's activities should occur from 08:00 am to 04 pm, and not gathering more than 12 people.

Frequent hand washing, capacity reduction, use of face mask and physical distancing (2 meters), are among the required measures.