Nigeria: International Transparency Groups Raise 25 Questions for AGF Malami On OPL 245 Contracts

26 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Four civil society groups who have been monitoring the OPL 245 scandal have raised 25 questions for Nigeria's justice minister, Abubakar Malami, on the handling of the assets recovered in relation to the oil block.

The groups include Corner House, Global Witness and Re:Common - all European transparency organisations - and the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), a Nigerian anti-corruption group.

In the list of questions sent on Sunday, the groups demanded details of agreements the Nigerian government signed with consultants for the recovery of assets related to the OPL 245 saga.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported on the OPL 245 Malabu scandal for which two oil giants, Shell and Eni, and their officials, as well as some former Nigerian public officials are being investigated or prosecuted in various countries.

The oil giants paid about $1.1 billion dollars for the Nigerian oil block in 2011, money that ended up in private hands including that of Nigeria's former petroleum minister,Dan Etete.

The Nigerian government has now said the whole deal was fraudulent and seeks to recover the total sum from the beneficiaries.

Read the full statement and the 25 questions by the four transparency groups below.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.