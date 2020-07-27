Nigeria: Covid-19 - Obiano Threatens to Arrest Anambra FA Leaders Over Planned Election

27 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By David-Chyddy Elekein Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has threatened to arrest leaders of the state Football Association over plans to hold election in violation of Covid-19 safety protocols.

The state's Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba who disclosed this in a press statement said the election which is scheduled for today is in violation of the coronavirus safety protocol, and that the state government has alerted security agencies in the state to arrest the group's leaders or anyone else who goes ahead with the election.

Adinuba said, "It has been observes with profound regret that in spite of the efforts of the people and government of the state to make our dear state remain the safest place in the country and beyond, even in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there are certain individuals and groups determined to brazenly flout the directives and law meant to prevent the spread of the contagion in the state.

"Despite the growing number of Covid-19 infections and even fatalities in the state, some people in the Anambra State Football Association have planned to hold elections on Monday, July 27, 2020, into the Board of the Anambra State Football Association and into the Anambra State Local Football Councils.

"This decision is reckless and in flagrant violation of the directive by the Anambra State Government prohibiting elections in the state until further notice."

Adinuba said elections into the board of the Anambra State Football Association and Anambra State Local Football Councils are by no means an emergency, adding that there is nothing urgent about them.

"The Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies have been directed to ensure that no elections are held anywhere in the state until further notice, so that our state will not be consumed by Covid-19 which has been ravaging the whole world," Adinuba said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.