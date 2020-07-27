Nigeria: Covid-19 - Obiano Threatens to Arrest Anambra FA Leaders Over Planned Election

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has threatened to arrest leaders of the state Football Association over plans to hold election in violation of Covid-19 safety protocols.

The state's Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba who disclosed this in a press statement said the election which is scheduled for today is in violation of the coronavirus safety protocol, and that the state government has alerted security agencies in the state to arrest the group's leaders or anyone else who goes ahead with the election.

Adinuba said, "It has been observes with profound regret that in spite of the efforts of the people and government of the state to make our dear state remain the safest place in the country and beyond, even in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there are certain individuals and groups determined to brazenly flout the directives and law meant to prevent the spread of the contagion in the state.

"Despite the growing number of Covid-19 infections and even fatalities in the state, some people in the Anambra State Football Association have planned to hold elections on Monday, July 27, 2020, into the Board of the Anambra State Football Association and into the Anambra State Local Football Councils.

"This decision is reckless and in flagrant violation of the directive by the Anambra State Government prohibiting elections in the state until further notice."

Adinuba said elections into the board of the Anambra State Football Association and Anambra State Local Football Councils are by no means an emergency, adding that there is nothing urgent about them.

"The Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies have been directed to ensure that no elections are held anywhere in the state until further notice, so that our state will not be consumed by Covid-19 which has been ravaging the whole world," Adinuba said.