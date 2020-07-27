Namibia: Baby Boy Dies in Walvis Bay Fire

27 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

A ONE-YEAR-OLD boy died in the fire that destroyed part of the Twaloloka shack settlement at Walvis Bay on Sunday night.

According to the boy's mother, Ndilimewawa Hamukwaya, she stepped out of her shack for a few minutes, while the boy was asleep on the bed. Her eight-year-old daughter was eating dinner.

She said she suddenly saw her daughter running behind her, telling her there was fire coming from under the bed.

When she reached the shack, the fire had already spread and there was smoke in the room.

She could not rescue the baby.

Hamukwaya said there was no candle burning in the shack, and she did not know how the fire started from under the bed.

