Sudan: Revealed - Mass Graves Contained Bodies of 28 Officers Found

24 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Public Prosecution Office has revealed that a mass grave containing the bodies of 28 officers who were brutally killed and buried down in 1990 was found.

Statement issued late, Thursday by the Public Prosecution underlined that after a three-week hard work, the Public Prosecution, through a professional team of expert, enabled to find a mass grave , that is likely where the 28 officers were killed and buried down in Ramadan-1990.

The statement pointed out that the Attorney General has directed the committee will carry out all the necessary procedures to dig up the grave.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.