Sudan: Revealed - Mass Graves Contained Bodies of 28 Officers Found

Khartoum — The Public Prosecution Office has revealed that a mass grave containing the bodies of 28 officers who were brutally killed and buried down in 1990 was found.

Statement issued late, Thursday by the Public Prosecution underlined that after a three-week hard work, the Public Prosecution, through a professional team of expert, enabled to find a mass grave , that is likely where the 28 officers were killed and buried down in Ramadan-1990.

The statement pointed out that the Attorney General has directed the committee will carry out all the necessary procedures to dig up the grave.