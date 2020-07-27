Cameroon: Fight Against Covid-19 - Specific Measures to Protect Women, Family

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on July 23, 2020 chaired the weekly Interministerial Committee meetings devoted to the evaluation of the response strategy against the pandemic.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Joseph Dion Ngute Thursday, July 23, 2020 once more chaired the weekly meetings of the Interministerial Committee in charge of evaluating and monitoring the implementation of government response strategy against the coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon with focus on the protection of women and the family.

Prime Minister Dion Ngute after stating the personalities to intervene in the video conference gave the floor to the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie who presented the situation of the pandemic as at July 23. He disclosed that 16,708 people were declared to have tested positive, 14, 539 declared cured and 385 deaths. The Minister further disclosed that a total of 139,295 people have so far been tested of the pandemic. The Centre Regions that is the epicentre of the pandemic not only in the number of tested cases but more importantly in the number of treatment centres also had a pride of place in the video conference. The Prime Minister therefore gave the floor to Governor Naseri Paul Bea who presented the situation of the region.

The Minister of Women's Empowerment and the Family, Marie-Therese Abena Ondoa intervened in the video conference for the first time. She presented specific measures taken to protect women and the family against the propagation of the coronavirus. President Paul Biya had earlier put in place the National Solidarity Fund to serve in the fight against the pandemic through the implementation of government's response strategy. The Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze during the video conference presented the general modalities for the orientation, functioning, follow up and evaluation of the National Solidarity Fund .