Cameroon-EU - Trade, Economic Partnership Lauded

24 July 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute had a farewell audience with the outgoing Head of the European Union Delegation to Cameroon, Hans-Peter Schadek

Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute and the outgoing Ambassador, Head of the European Union Delegation to Cameroon, Hans- Peter Schadek used the farewell discussions at the Star Building on July 23, 2020 to review cooperation ties with focus on trade and the implementation of the Economic Partnership Agreement signed between the country and the EU.

Talking to the press after the discussions, Hans-Peter Schadek said they had the opportunity to review the different aspects of their relations which are multifold. He said the European Union was Cameroon's trade partner, stating that 48 per cent of the country's exports go to Europe. In return, he said, "Europe is able to export almost a third of what is imported by Cameroon. This is a strong relationship on trade." With regard to the Economic partnership binding Cameroon and the European Union, the EU Delegation Head said it is being implemented since 2016 and it is working normally. "The guaranteed access of Cameroon's exports to European Union is continuous," he said. The current coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the whole world, he remarked, has slowed down the exports a bit. He further disclosed that "Cameroon is lowering progressively some customs duties that allow European Union goods to enter the country. This will allow Cameroonian companies to invest better and generate local jobs." The Prime Minister and the European Union Delegation Head also talked about development cooperation through the EU budgetary support to Cameroon. They equally discussed issues of regional peace and security .

