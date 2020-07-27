Cameroon: IRIC - Newly Appointed Director Commissioned

Daniel Urbain Ndongo was installed by the Rector of the University of Yaounde II, Prof. Adolphe Minkoa She on July 23, 2020

The newly appointed Director of the International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC), Daniel Urbain Ndongo, has been installed into his function. Appointed on July 16, 2020 by the President of the Republic, he was commissioned by Rector of the University of Yaounde II, Prof. Adolphe Minkoa She on July 23, 2020. Commissioning the Minister Plenipotentiary, the Rector called on him to use his long experience gained while working at the Presidency and the Ministry of External Relations to lead the prestigious educational establishment. "You are the head of a prestigious institution. Your long experience has already equipped you," he stated. Prof. Adolphe Minkoa told the new IRIC Director whom he described as a man with an exceptional career, loyal and committed, to continue in the roadmap of advancing the establishment's policies and strengthening its cooperation with national and international organisations. Besides improving the pedagogic, administrative and cooperation aspects of IRIC, Daniel Urbain Ndongo was equally urged to see to the completion of projects within stipulated deadlines for the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the institution.

Expressing gratitude after his installation, the IRIC Director said he will work at fostering the institution reforms. "I will like to thank God for grace and the Head of State for giving me the opportunity to manage this institution. I will do my best to improve human resource, challenge globalization and follow IRIC's reforms prescribed by the Head of State," he stated.

Daniel Urbain Ndongo replaces Salomon Eheth who was appointed on July 3, 2020 by the President of the Republic as Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Cameroon to the United Nations in Geneva. The former Director, Prof. Minkoa She said, was a collaborator with a good business plan. Born in 1965 in Ebolowa, Daniel Urbain Ndongo is an ex-student of IRIC having obtained both his Master's and Doctorate Degrees from the said institution. He started his professional career at the Ministry of External Relations and served there till 2000 where he was moved to the Presidency of the Republic as an Attaché, a position he occupied till his appointment as IRIC's Director .