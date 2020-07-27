Zimbabwe: Ex-MP Margaret Dongo Roped in to Train Aspiring Female Politicians

27 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Seasoned politician, ex-MP and war veteran, Margaret Dongo has been roped in by feminist groups to train some 40 aspiring local female politicians withstand the pressures of running for political office.

The programme was launched by the Women's Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE) together with Women and Law in Southern Africa (WLSA).

The National Transformative Feminist Leadership Winter School for aspiring women leaders in Zimbabwe is being supported by the Netherlands Embassy.

Most programme participates have set eyes towards the 2023 presidential, parliamentary and council elections.

In a statement, WALPE said the women leaders were drawn from the country's 10 provinces.

Participants were also drawn from MDC Alliance, Zanu PF, MDC, NCA, YARD, independents, trade unions, student unions and civil society.

"The aspiring women leaders went through a robust and intensive capacity building, mentorship and coaching process in political career development and introduction to feminism," said the statement.

"Building and managing a campaign, introduction to public service and volunteerism, negotiation and consensus building skills, nonviolent campaign strategies.

"Constituency outreach and voter mobilisation strategies, introduction to climate change, resilience building and social accountability, public speaking and mastering the art of convincing audiences among others."

The retreat was also facilitated by a seasoned feminist and development specialist Grace Chirenje who coached the aspiring politicians on skills enhancement when one is gunning for political office.

Guest speakers included Dongo, a former Zanu PF and independent MP as well as war veteran who has had many tough battles on the political terrain.

Independent MP Temba Mliswa, Cynthia Chirinda Hakutangwi an author, life coach, pastor and motivational speaker was also among others hired to share their knowledge with the aspiring politicians.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.